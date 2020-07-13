Bernice Jane Hughes

Site staff by Site staff

MOUNT HOREB – Bernice Jane (Synon) Hughes, age 100, an enduring and meaningful presence in the lives of many, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Bernice was born on Nov. 5, 1919, the oldest of the five daughters to Anne (Byrne) and Jerome Synon. She attended Verona Elementary School and Edgewood High School, graduating in the top percentile of the Class of 1937. Bernice attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for two years, going on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin at Platteville in 1941. Her first job was teaching special needs children in Viroqua, Wis. Just after the end of World War II, Bernice worked at the U.S. Armed Forces Institute (USAFI), and later at the State Motor Vehicle Department and the U.S. Forest Products Laboratory in Madison.

Bernice met Andrew Hughes on a blind date arranged by their relatives, and they were married in Verona, Wis., in November of 1946. Andy and Bernice moved to Mount Horeb in 1952 to farm and raise their family. She was proud to have lived independently in her home until the age of 96, walking the long driveway daily, saying her prayers while staying fit. Bernice was a step counter, long before Fitbit was invented.

An accomplished pianist, she spent many years as the organist at the St. Ignatius Church in Mount Horeb and was active in the church’s Altar Society. She enjoyed baking and shared her renowned pecan cinnamon rolls and fruit pies for the many occasions at which she volunteered.

She will be remembered for her sharp wit, good sense of humor and an iron will. Her children lovingly referred to her as “The Colonel” for good reason. Bernice showed her love for her children by ensuring they received a good education. She espoused common sense and good judgement and exemplified the value of communication, for many years handwriting a letter every week to all of her children.

She devoured the daily newspaper, tracked her favorite sports teams, and enjoyed a good debate about local and national politics. The 1940 U.S. Presidential Election Day fell on her 21st birthday. She wrote to the Wisconsin Secretary of State to inquire about her ability to vote and was proud to cast her first ballot that year. She proudly participated in and supported local initiatives and candidates at all levels.

Bernice was educated in her beliefs, committed to family, a good friend to her neighbors and has left us with an amazing legacy of love and an exemplary life of generosity and kindness. She will be missed, but in our hearts, forever.

Bernice is survived by her children, Jane (Ron) Roemer of Middleton, Rosemary (Ed) Bauer of Winnebago, Ill., David Hughes of Mount Horeb, Carol (Tom) Norris of Delafield, Rita (Sam) Hudson of Novato, Calif., and Diane (Bob) Schumacher of Walla Walla, Wash.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her cousin, Dr. Charles Larkin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew in 1995; her son, William in 1956; two infant sons; her parents; her sisters; and her in-laws.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial was held at CALVARY CEMETERY in Mount Horeb.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Edgewood High School and Verona Historical Society.

Special thanks to Joe and Patti Heuser and Kenzie Ballweg for their companionship, support and commitment to her comfort and wellbeing over the years. More recently, the family wishes to thank Jessica Wienand and her team at Heartland Hospice as well as Marissa, Lynae and Sister Nicole. Thanks also to the entire team at Brookdale Middleton Century Avenue, Oak Park Place and All Saints Independent Living.

