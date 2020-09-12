Bernice J. “Bunnie” Hernigle

MAZOMANIE – Bernice J. “Bunnie” Hernigle, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Heartland Country Nursing home in Black Earth, Wis.

She was born on March 4, 1929, to William and Irene Ida Hernigle. She completed one year of college at UW Milwaukee and devoted herself to her career as a Senior Executive Secretary at Eaton Corporation.

Bernice truly lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures of spending time with family and friends, dining out, gambling, traveling to all 50 states, caring for her German Shepherds and cats, and creating floral arrangements. Bernice was a member of the National Association of Executive Secretaries and a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Parish, active in Kelly Senior Center and Red Hats Society. She also enjoyed working at election polls for her community. She had a canny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Family was always a priority for Bernice and she leaves behind her niece, Judith Anne (Larry) Jopke, to whom she was a special aunt and Godmother. She is also survived by great-nephew, Peter (Angie) Jopke; great-niece, Lisa (Steve) Hurley; great-nephew, Michael (Lea) Jopke; great-great-nephews, Jordan Jopke, Ethan Hurley, Henry Hurley and Gavin Jopke; and great-great-nieces, Jessica Jopke and Gabriella Jopke.

Friends, family, and others whose lives Bernice touched are invited to HOLY SEPULCHER CEMETERY, 3800 E. College Ave., Cudahy, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, for a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a service to follow to reminisce, grieve and provide support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.