Bernice H. “Bernie” Isaac

MADISON – Bernice H. “Bernie” Isaac, age 79, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1940 in Indiana, Pa., the second daughter of William and Bernice Hamilton.

She went to The Keith School; a progressive K-10 laboratory school within the state teachers college. The small class size encouraged close friendships, many of which she maintained her entire life. She went on to receive her teaching degree at Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) with a focus on studio art. She taught art for several years and maintained a lifelong love for making. She worked with oils, watercolor, and pastels. She was a silversmith, a weaver, an avid knitter and un-knitter. Her sketchbooks are filled with ideas that translated into needlework and sculptural jewelry. She loved acting and was involved with community theatre in Moline–fearless! She was the creative director at The Activity Recreation Program– a drop in center supporting the independence of adults living with mental illness– and worked as a mental health advocate and outreach coordinator for over twenty years in Moline, IL before relocating to Madison in 1998.

Her life in Madison blossomed with new friendships. Until retirement she worked as an office manager for her daughters company Speak, Inc and her son-in-law’s firm, Venture Investors– she was a team player and a delight. Her retirement years focused upon intertwined friendships with avid knitters, silversmiths, hikers, gardeners, activists, film and symphony enthusiasts, and arts supporters. She was a volunteer for the Goodman Community Center and travelling barber for Sector67. She helped renovate an old church into an art studio, established a beautiful home with Franklin French, and helped start a farm in the Driftless area. She was an influential spoiler known as ‘Dogma’ to three border collies and twenty chickens. She made people feel like they could do anything and was always game to get involved with whatever project was at hand –being a key grip for experimental films, yarn-bombing Bascom Hill, hand-raising baby chicks, shucking 100lbs of corn or canning 50 quarts of tomatoes–in short, she was just a whole lot of fun to be around. She will be deeply missed.

Bernice is survived by her daughter, Chele (John Neis) Isaac; son, Mark (Angie) Isaac; grandchildren, Grace Isaac, Sarah Isaac and John Isaac; sisters, Jane Hamilton and Virginia Hamilton; many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and Franklin French.

A celebration of Bernie’s life will be held at Chele’s studio, 402 East Mifflin Street, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020. All are welcome.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bernie’s memory to Agrace HospiceCare.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

