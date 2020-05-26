Bernice A. Weber

Bernice A. Weber, age 87 from Spring Green, Wisconsin, went to her heavenly father on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Bernice was born on October 5, 1932 in Plain, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Raymond and Emma (Blau) Ring. Bernice was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harold Weber, on April 22, 1957, in Plain, WI. Together they raised three beautiful children.

Bernice lived a full life. She enjoyed planting flowers in the spring. She also had a great love of reading. Time with her family and grandchildren always put a smile on her face. She treasured the times with her sisters having lunch, going to the casino or just visiting. Her life was full of love.

We want to thank her sister Alice for being her best friend and taking her to Grandma Mary’s for a bite to eat, to Wal-Mart, and many other places. If you saw Bernice, Alice was always nearby. They were true soul sisters.

Bernice is survived by two daughters, Deb (Steve) Schoenmann of Spring Green, and Lisa (Kory) Morgan of Portage; a son, Nicholas (Karen) Weber of Dodgeville; six grandchildren, Jeremi, Michael, Skyler, Vanessa, Miranda, and Gabrielle; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Elvy Weiss, Alice Swinehart, Charlotte Dischler, Audry Gerber, and brother John (Jack) Ring; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents Raymond and Emma Ring; an infant child, James; two brothers, Cletus R. Ring, Delmar Ring; and her sister Caroline Weiss.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made for Mass intentions and or to St. John’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.