Berndetta Ann Carman

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

FITCHBURG – Berndetta Ann Carman died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, after a brief illness.

She was born on April 8, 1933, in Madison, Wis., the oldest child of Lawrence and Mary (Guanella) Schneider. She grew up in Fitchburg and Oregon, Wis., graduating from Oregon High School in 1951. She became a Registered Nurse in 1954, graduating with St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing Class of that year. In 1955, she was united in marriage to Richard J. Carman until his death in 2013. She raised four children in Madison, working as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital and Attic Angels Nursing Home.

Family was very important to Berndetta. She looked forward to spending time with them at each of the holidays; she enjoyed the adventures of road trips to visit her daughter, Beth in California; and she adored her grandchildren and was a large part of their life. Berndetta was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Berndetta had a green thumb and liked to care for her house plants. She was an avid reader and had a love for books-historical fiction being her favorite. Berndetta enjoyed being responsible for the lending library at Northern Lights Village. She also volunteered at Agrace HospiceCare and the Wisconsin Historical Society where she led tours.

Berndetta is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Thomas) Weber, Thomas (Jeanne’) and Daniel (Rae); grandchildren, Marie, Kevin, Nick and Sarah; and brother, Gerald (Carolyn) Schneider; daughter-in-law, Nancy; and brother-in-law, Chuck Gribble. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Richard; sisters, Betty and Berneice; and son, Steven.

Berndetta led a full life of family, friends, work and leisure. She will be greatly missed. In this time of Pandemic, she requested no service.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.