Bernard V. Rupp

Bernard V. Rupp, 76, of Rewey, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Lima Union Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home. The family is requesting masks be worn and to practice social distancing during your time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bernard V. Rupp Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bernard was born on February 15, 1945 in Grant County, Wisconsin, son of Robert and Lucille (Hildreth) Rupp. He was united in marriage to Janice Burbach on October 9, 1965 at the Platteville United Methodist Church. Bernard farmed and then began his own business, Rupp’s Whitewashing, Rewey, which he owned and operated for many years. He enjoyed fishing and going to auctions where he was able to work on collecting things.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Janice; three children, Randy (Deanne) Rupp, Kathy (Kerry) Morris, and Kim Haynes; three grandchildren, Melissa (Adam) Thierfelder, Melinda (Christopher) Coulman and Adiah Haynes; four great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Kali, Rheha, and Ryker with a fifth great-grandchild due in April; sister, Shirley (Larry) Hoffman; brothers, Kenneth, Charles, Merle (Helen) and Delbert (Jane) Rupp; sister-in-law, Carolyn Rupp; and many nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Douglas, James, Delvin and Virgil; sister, Ruth Rupp; and sisters-in-law, Donna and Rita Rupp.

