Bernard “Bernie” Vander Sanden

COLUMBUS—Bernard “Bernie” P. Vander Sanden, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

He was born on April 19, 1945 in Columbus to Peter and Marie (Van Ryen) Vander Sanden. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1964. Bernie served in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Okinawa from 1964 until 1968. He was married to the love of his life, Joy Galston on April 8, 1972, at St. Jerome’s Church in Columbus. He worked for Kasper Brothers Excavation for many years prior to being hired by the Columbus School District in 1984. Bernie was head custodian at the Fuller Street School, retiring in 2007. He was a talented carpenter that made furniture, model trucks, clocks and much more. A devoted family man, Bernie was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Joy of Columbus; three children Rhonda (Bill) Carroll of Estacada, OR; Patrick (Kristin) Vander Sanden of Columbus; Michael (Missy) Vander Sanden of Fond Du Lac; one sister, Catherine Ballweg of Columbus; nine grandchildren: Andrew, Jamie and Kasey Reese; Grace and Trent Vander Sanden; Maggie, Jack, Will and Sam Vander Sanden; and other relatives and friends, including his special dog Dolly.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers David and Gerald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 P.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Monday, December 6, 2021 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Grant Thies will officiate. Interment will be in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome’s Parish or Prairie Ridge Health Foundation.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the ICU and ER at Prairie Ridge Health.

