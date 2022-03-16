Bernard “Bernie” R. Rott

Bernard “Bernie” R. Rott was born in Aurora, Illinois, on August 11, 1950. He was the oldest of nine kids, (Connie, Barbara, Stephen, Jeff, and Cindy). He married the love of his life, Judy, on May 4, 1970, and they had two children, Julie (Dave) and Matt (Jenney). He had four grandchildren that he adored, Austin, Adrienne, Shawn, and Cassie. Bernie lost his heroic battle with COPD at home on Sunday, March 13, 2022 (age 71) surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Beverly; and siblings, Jayne, Paula, and John.

Bernie was also known as “Big Dog,” and his list of loves and his zest for life was as big as he was. He loved Allis Chalmers, Chevys, pig and grain farming, Harley Davidson motorcycles and street racing in his Chevy Nova in Naperville in his younger years. He could fix anything and did it his entire life. He worked at Caterpillar as a welder and was the facility maintenance manager for McDonalds. Bernie’s hobbies and interests mostly involved engines. He loved doing burnouts with his grandchildren in his 1969 Chevelle. He took great care of his hot rods and motorcycles and loved working on them. Mostly, he loved his family and his grandkids. He always looked forward to Sunday family dinners and when able to leave the farm to go on big family fishing trips to Minnesota. He loved the farmland and hunting arrowheads in the fields after it rained.

Bernie enjoyed movies and relaxing at home. He thought the Three Stooges and The Little Rascals were hilarious and could watch them tirelessly, year after year. He loved the movie Christine by Stephen King (after all, what’s better than a movie about a Plymouth Fury?).

He loved the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life,” and he made it a wonderful life for us all. Maybe he’s sporting angel wings flying on a Harley into the sunset somewhere. He also loved the Wizard of Oz his whole life – and he’s finally off to see the Wizard. Dad, thanks for making home the place we all wanted to be, as you reminded us a million times, “Remember, There’s No Place Like Home.”

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, March 18, 2022, with a service to follow. A luncheon will be provided at the OTIS SAMPSON AMERICAN LEGION POST 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton.

