Bernard A. Reiss

Madison – Bernard A. Reiss, age 85, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Bernard was born on December 1, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Mathilda F. (Ohrmann) Reiss and Joseph B. Reiss. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960, was stationed in Germany and was a photographer for various Army publications. He made his home in Madison in 1961 and worked in the bar restaurant business for many years in the Madison uptown area, including at the Shamrock and the Congress. In addition, he worked at the Esquire club for more than 30 years. In 2003 he was honored “Star” of the local hospitality industry. He married Susan M. Disch on August 4, 1984 in Madison and had 20 years of a very happy marriage until her death in August of 2004. Bernie wishes to give a special thanks to his mother-in-law Dorothy Jensen, and brother-in-law Dennis F. Disch, who over the years have been very good to him. Bernie has enjoyed many friends who have been so good to him and have cared for him for many years. “It’s been a good long ride and a very happy journey.”

Survivors include mother-in-law, Dorothy Jensen on Monroe, Wisconsin, brother-in-law, Dennis F. Disch of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Susan M. Disch, his parents, Mathilda Francis Reiss and Joseph B. Reiss and his brother, Joseph J. Reiss.

Bernie was very kind, humble, witty man with a great sense of humor.

Burial will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Highland Cemetery, south Monroe Street, Monticello, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home, Monticello, is serving the family.

