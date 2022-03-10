Bernadine Townsend

by Obituaries

Bernadine M. Townsend, wife, mother and grandmother passed away at Bethany Home in Dubuque on March 9, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born June 1, 1935, in Shullsburg, WI the daughter of Merlin and Genevieve (Aurit) Cherry. Bernadine grew up in Shullsburg, WI and graduated from Shullsburg High School. Following high school she followed her high school sweetheart, Ken Townsend to Madison, WI where she worked as a secretary. Bernadine was united in marriage to Ken Townsend on February 1, 1956, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Madison. Following their marriage, Bernadine and Ken moved to Rockford, IL and later planting roots in Dubuque, IA where they raised their family and have resided since.

Bernadine is survived by her husband of 66 years: Ken Townsend of Dubuque.; her four children: Terry Townsend of Dubuque, Julie (Larry) Gladson of Cedar Rapids, IA., Tim (Colleen) Townsend of Germantown, WI and Mark Townsend of Dubuque; eight grandchildren: Taylor, Kimberly, Claire, Marc, Jason, Carly, Michael and Kyle; six great grandchildren: Jackson, Nora, Caroline, Eleanor, Brooks and Lucas; three sisters: Jeri (Joe) Byrne of Shullsburg, Joan Derderian of Dubuque and Debbie (Bill) Lethlean of Greendale, WI. Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ruth Cherry.

Bernadine was an avid walker, loved playing golf, tending to beautiful flowers, traveled extensively with Ken and shopping was an enjoyable activity. Weekends were spent with Ken, family and friends. Bernadine poured her passion into loving her ever growing family. Bernadine’s quick wit, contagious smile and warm heart will be truly missed by all who knew this gracious lady.

Throughout her long illness with Alzheimer’s, she taught us all how to live with courage and joy.

As a family, we are ever so grateful for the loving care, friendship and compassion she received from family, friends, nurses, staff and residents of Bethany Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00AM at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Shullsburg, WI with Father Peter Lee officiating and Father Joji Reddy concelebrant. A visitation will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Church from 9:00AM- 10:45AM. Burial will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Cemetery following the service. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque.

