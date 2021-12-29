Bernadine Meyers

by Obituaries

Bernadine M. Meyers, age 97, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021 at the Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac, Wis.

She was born May 12, 1924, daughter of Edward and Clara (Mack) Speth. She married William “Bill” Meyers on June 3, 1944. He preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 1985. She was a lifelong member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, belonged to the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and was a communion distributor. Her faith was very important to her. She was employed by Sauk Prairie Schools at the middle school for 17 years and Black Earth School for 5 years as a secretary, until her retirement. Her interests included quilting, volunteer work at S.P. Hospital and enjoyed playing Euchre with friends. More than anything, her family meant the most to her, especially her grandchildren and the “little ones” always made her smile.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Edgar and Leonard Speth and her sister, Rosemary Schlough.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Leon) Heller of Marina, Ca., a son, Michael (Maria Valencia) Meyers of North Miami Beach, Florida, daughter, Joan (Dave) Ritmanich of Oshkosh, Wis. and daughter, Mary Jo Meyers (Tim Walter) of Milwaukee, Wis.;

Further survived by 6 grandchildren; Mark and Becky Heller, Ron Meyers, Kraig and Michael Ritmanich, Kristin Kruschel; great-grandchildren; Kalea Heller, Adeline and Lydia Ritmanich, Michaela, Dillon and Gabrielle Meyers and Kathryn, Andrew and Madelyn Kruschel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City, WI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday prior to Mass, from 10 am until 10:45 am at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Pines Assisted Living for their excellent care over the years especially Deb Pete and Amanda Jacobs and recent care from Agrace Hospice.

“Eternal rest grant unto Bernie, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her.”

