MADISON – Bernadine Marie “Bert” (Ringstad) Zimpel, age 57, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 2, 2020.

She was born on July 2, 1963, in Madison, the daughter of Lavern and Mary Lou ( Andruss) Ringstad.

Bert was a loving mother, partner, sister, friend, and much more. She always found a way to find something humorous in any situation. Humor meant a lot to her, being a defining trait in her life. It brought her so much joy to make people laugh. Finding the light in any situation is something we could all learn from her. Bert never hid her opinion, she didn’t hold anything back. Bert was a very strong-willed woman, and many loved her for that. She never worried what others thought of her, and anyone that knew her, knew that about her. Bert was also known for her creativity. She always saw something in nothing, buying things no one valued and turning it into something beautiful and vibrant. During the later years of her life, Bert spent her time spoiling her dogs (Romeo and Marley) and guiding her children through life with a sense of pride. We will all miss her. We will hold onto the memories she had created with us forever.

Bert is survived by James Marks, her love of 27 years; three sons, Joey Puccio (Melanie), Derek Puccio and Jacob Marks; two daughters, Nicole Schatzer (Justin) and Brandi Marks; two granddaughters, Jay Schatzer and Ceena Puccio; two grandsons, Mason Puccio and Broxton Puccio; and many other family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; paternal grandparents, Peter and Bernadene Ringstad; maternal grandparents, Vera and Ira Andruss, two sisters, Vickie Warnecke and Carol Stroede; and two brothers, Rick and Steve Ringstad.

A private family service followed by a private family burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

A public drive through visitation will take place at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Online condolences may be at www.gundersonfh.com.

