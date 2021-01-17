Bernadine Lois Ihus

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

Bernadine Lois Ihus, 91, of Janesville, passed away January 15, 2021 in her home.

She was born December 1, 1929 in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Stanley and Hattie (Clemens) Henshue. She was a 1947 graduate from Madison East High School and also attended secretarial school. She was married to Gordon Ihus on November 1949.

Bernadine was a Librarian at Marshall Middle School for many years. She was a Boy Scout Den mother. Bernadine was a very talented quilter. She belonged to the Red Hats.

Bernadine is survived by 2 sons: Jeff (Janelle) Ihus, Orfordville and Steven Ihus, Florida; 6 grandchildren: Heather Day, Brodhead, Carija Ihus, Ireland, Amber (Travis) Simonson, Orfordville, Monica Ihus, Delavan, Marissa (John) Sala, Florida, and Lindsey Ihus, Orfordville; great grandchildren: Trevor, Connor, Kyler, Hailey, Arianna, Lukas and Rosa; great great grandchildren: Wyatt and Ryder; and sister: Marie Elmer Ross, Albany.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon who died in 1998; son, Dennis Ihus; grandson, Brandon Ihus and brother, LaVerne Henshue.

Funeral services will be held at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, Orfordville on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Lee Meissner officiating. A visitation will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Milton Lawns Mausoleum, Janesville, Wisconsin. “Love you little, Love you big, Love you like a little pig.”

