Berlin police investigate home robbery

CITY OF BERLIN, Wis. — Berlin Police are investigating a September robbery inside a home.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Broadway Street around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 14.

The release said a resident had been restrained by two people who displayed what was believed to be a firearm.

Officials said the people then left with money and jewelry. Those people were later identified as Walter K. Lamacki, 64, and Angela M. Shepard, 39. Police said both admitted to their involvement.

Officials said the victim appears to have been targeted by the two, and said there is no further threat to the community.

