Benvenuto’s Italian Grill

Mon-Sun 11am-8:30pm

Fitchburg: 608-278-7800

Madison: 608-241-1144

Middleton: 608-826-0555

www.benvenutos.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Cheese Bread

Garlic toast topped with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara.

Meatballs

Homemade 1/4 lb. meatballs topped with marinara.

Risotto Balls

Fresh risotto made with Italian cheese, vegetables and white wine, breaded with panko and served with marinara Cajun aioli.

MAIN

All entrees include choice of soup or salad

Sirloin

An 8oz. USDA choice grade sirloin. This well-seasoned and full flavored steak will not disappoint.

Canadian Walleye

A wild caught fillet, your choice of baked with lemon caper butter or lightly breaded and fried.

Bourbon BBQ Ribs

Smoked St. Louis style pork ribs glazed with our homemade bourbon BBQ sauce, served with French fries.

DESSERT

Cheesecake

Creamy vanilla cheesecake with mixed berry topping.

Tiramisu

Espresso soaked lady fingers covered with creamy mascarpone cheese and lightly dusted with cocoa.

$40 FAMILY STYLE OPTIONS

Feeds up to 6 People

Includes Caesar or Garden Salad, Cookies and House Bread Foccacia

Meat Lasagna

Casserole style lasagna with beef, sausage, Italian cheese, seasoning and marinara.

Chicken Tetrazzini

Chicken breast and penne in a white wine Alfredo, baked with a cheese blend and an herb crust topping.

Cajun Grilled Pasta

Grilled chicken and Andouille sausage tossed with penne in a spicy red cream sauce.