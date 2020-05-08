Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Benvenuto’s Italian Grill
Mon-Sun 11am-8:30pm
Fitchburg: 608-278-7800
Madison: 608-241-1144
Middleton: 608-826-0555
www.benvenutos.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Cheese Bread
Garlic toast topped with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara.
Meatballs
Homemade 1/4 lb. meatballs topped with marinara.
Risotto Balls
Fresh risotto made with Italian cheese, vegetables and white wine, breaded with panko and served with marinara Cajun aioli.
MAIN
All entrees include choice of soup or salad
Sirloin
An 8oz. USDA choice grade sirloin. This well-seasoned and full flavored steak will not disappoint.
Canadian Walleye
A wild caught fillet, your choice of baked with lemon caper butter or lightly breaded and fried.
Bourbon BBQ Ribs
Smoked St. Louis style pork ribs glazed with our homemade bourbon BBQ sauce, served with French fries.
DESSERT
Cheesecake
Creamy vanilla cheesecake with mixed berry topping.
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked lady fingers covered with creamy mascarpone cheese and lightly dusted with cocoa.
$40 FAMILY STYLE OPTIONS
Feeds up to 6 People
Includes Caesar or Garden Salad, Cookies and House Bread Foccacia
Meat Lasagna
Casserole style lasagna with beef, sausage, Italian cheese, seasoning and marinara.
Chicken Tetrazzini
Chicken breast and penne in a white wine Alfredo, baked with a cheese blend and an herb crust topping.
Cajun Grilled Pasta
Grilled chicken and Andouille sausage tossed with penne in a spicy red cream sauce.