Benjamin Phifer

Benjamin Lavern Phifer, passed on Feb. 27th, 2021 at the age of 68.

He was born on July 25th, 1952 in Nowata Oklahoma to Dave & Neva Phifer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1974. He met his former wife Ellie in 1979 and traveled the country in his yellow hippie van. In 1980, they welcomed their daughter Sarah, and the family was complete. Ben got a job working for the soil’s division of the D.O.T. and was employed with the state of Wisconsin until his retirement in 2007. . Ben enjoyed family barbecues, playing card/board games, music, 4th of July, cars and his beloved dog Prince.

Ben is survived by his Daughters Sarah Phifer, Amy ( Dan ) Raley, Son Joseph ( Cristin ) Burkeland, Brother Bernie Phifer, sister Brenda Marchant, Grandchildren Morgan Raley, Aiden Burkeland, Taylor Raley,, Colin Burkeland, Nolan Burkeland and Esmay Burkeland, nieces Sheila Betts, Donnell Phifer, Jessica Marchant and Samantha Phifer; nephews Steven Barger, Jason Marchant.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Bryan; sisters Betty, Ladonna and Blynda.

A visitation is scheduled for this Friday March 5th from 3 to 5 P.M. at Tuschen Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie.

A celebration of Ben’s life will be held in the summer of 2021 for family and friends. Please follow Covid Rules.

