Beltline hit-and-run suspect who fled scene found hiding in dumpster, police say

by Logan Reigstad

MONONA, Wis. — Police arrested a man who they said hid in a dumpster after running from a hit-and-run crash on the Beltline over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Monona Police Department, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the westbound Beltline just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. After the crash, the suspect reportedly ran away toward the marsh on West Broadway.

A Monona police officer saw the man in the marsh and ordered him to stop, but he didn’t. Officers from McFarland and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office helped search for the man, eventually finding him inside a dumpster where he surrendered.

Police said the man was driving a stolen vehicle and was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. He was arrested on multiple tentative charges, including operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, hit and run to an attended vehicle and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

