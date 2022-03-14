Beltline construction to cause overnight lane closures; Flex Lane on track for summer 2022 opening

by Logan Rude

Courtesy: WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. — Continued construction on the Beltline’s upcoming Flex Lane may cause overnight travel delays as crews work to wrap up one of the project’s final phases.

Steve Thiesen, communication manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said crews started work Sunday night to widen the bridge over Todd Drive and extend the auxiliary/exit lane between the Todd Drive on- and off-ramps.

Construction will impact the eastbound Beltline near Todd Drive during nighttime travel hours, but shouldn’t affect rush hour travel at all. Drivers should expect single-lane closures starting at 7 p.m. and double-lane closures starting at 9 p.m. over the next three months. Impacted lanes will typically be reopened by 6 or 6:30 a.m.

While construction won’t impact the morning or afternoon rush hours, Thiesen said it’s still important for drivers to drive carefully when construction is going on.

“As long as people just plan ahead, be alert in the work zone – certainly we have the phrase ‘Buckle up, phone down,’” Thiesen said. “Just reminding drivers to be vigilant in the work zone. Watch for crews and equipment near those orange barrels.”

Construction near Todd Drive is expected to wrap up in June with the entire Flex Lane project slated to open sometime this summer.

Work on the Flex Lane project was halted in December 2021 due in part to a global computer chip shortage, which slowed progress on installing digital signage that will inform drivers when the Flex Lane is open. Thiesen said WisDOT was able to secure and install the needed computer chips earlier this month. Crews are now in the testing phase.

“We’re certainly looking forward to that and improving that travel time reliability, reducing those morning and afternoon commute delays and hoping for a smoother ride in the future,” Thiesen said.

More information about the Flex Lane is available online.

