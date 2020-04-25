Beloved dance teacher celebrates 90th birthday with surprise parade

Tahleel Mohieldin by Tahleel Mohieldin

AVOCA, Wis. — Over one hundred cars filled with well wishers made their way to Betty Hayes-Baxter’s home to surprise the ninety-year-old with a birthday parade Friday evening.

Hayes-Baxter has been teaching dance for over 70 years and is well known in the Iowa County area for her tap and pointe lessons.

Those who know her well said Miss Betty–even at ninety–has an incredible work ethic.

Former student and current instructor at the Betty Hayes Dance School Mary Rundhaug said she’s constantly learning from Miss Betty.

“She’s honestly just like the most amazing women ever,” she added. “She always go-go-go.”

Beloved dance teacher Miss Betty is celebrating her 90th birthday today. After 73 years of teaching her vast community of students and their family’s decided to surprise the birthday girl with a parade. Here’s one family performing a tap number right outside her home! pic.twitter.com/KhBlZ28uny — Tahleel Mohieldin (@tahleelmohie) April 25, 2020

In her 73 years of teaching dance this year will be the first time Hayes-Baxter cancels her annual dance recital because of COVID-19.

Having taught several generations of young dancers many of the parade’s participants were Miss Betty’s students–both past and present–and their families.

The parade of cars lasted for nearly an hour with people offering gifts and even little dance numbers for the birthday girl.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments