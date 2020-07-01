Beloit’s Krueger Pool to open with restrictions on July 9

BELOIT, Wis. — Krueger Pool is set to reopen July 9 with new restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to social distancing in the pool, capacity will be limited to 50 people per session. There will be four hour-and-a-half sessions per day Thursdays through Sundays. The pool will be cleaned in between each session.

The pool will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays.

“It is important to give our kids and our families an opportunity to get out, to recreate, and to have a safe place to cool off,” Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Edwards said. “It is going to be a hot summer, and we wanted to give our families the opportunity to play in the pool and make fun summer memories in the safest way possible.”

There is a $2 per person entrance fee per session.

Families can sign up for one session per day.

The swimming sessions are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5 p.m., and 6:30-8 p.m.

Patrons can reserve swim sessions by calling 608-364-2877. Reservations must be made before 10 a.m. the day of the session. Reservations can be made starting July 7.

Other safety restrictions include closing locker rooms, regular sanitizing of restrooms, no coolers, no noodles or kickboards, and no rentals. Visitors must come wearing their swim suits due to the closed locker rooms.

