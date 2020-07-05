Beloit woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI offense

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

LA PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Beloit woman was arrested on suspicion of her fourth-offense OWI Saturday.

According to the news release, a Rock County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of County Highway 11 and County Highway G in La Prairie Township.

Officials said upon making contact with the driver, Dawn M. Spencer, 55, displayed signs of being intoxicated and admitted she had been drinking.

Law enforcement officials said, after a field sobriety tests were completed, Spencer was arrested on suspicion of opreating while intoxicated fourth offense, which is a felony. She was also arrested for three counts of opreating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years old, the report said.

Spencer was booked into the Rock County Jail.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments