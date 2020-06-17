Beloit woman admits to drunk driving, arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

ROCK, Wis. — Police arrested a Beloit woman on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 at West Happy Hollow Road around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, 54-year-old Mary J. Harris showed signs of intoxication and admitted she had been drinking before driving.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested Harris on suspicion of 5th offense OWI and OWI causing injury, both of which are felonies.

Harries was taken to the Rock County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments