Beloit Transit adding new routes to Gateway Business Park, increasing on-demand Saturday service

CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit Transit announced several new routes and service into the Gateway Business Park on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the new routes go into effect on Monday, Oct. 26.

The release said fares will be $0 from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2020, as Beloit Transit introduces the new routes. Regular fares will go into effect starting Nov. 4.

Officials said the new routes are designed to connect the workforce with job opportunities in Beloit. The route to the Gateway Business Park will be offered four times per day with runs starting at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with stops near the Amazon Distribution Center, Pratt Industries, Kerry Ingredients, Staples Distribution Center, Gateway Estates Apartments, Hawks Ridge Apartments and the Van Galder bus terminal.

Routes on the Eastside and Westside loops will also now begin at 5:30 a.m. while other routes begin at 6 a.m.

On-demand Saturday service is also going to be expanded, according to the release. Riders can call 608-364-2870 before Friday at 3 p.m. to schedule an on-demand ride.