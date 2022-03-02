Beloit teen charged in Labor Day weekend homicide to get new attorney

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy of the Beloit Police Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 16-year-old charged with shooting and killing another teen over Labor Day weekend is getting a new attorney.

Dante Wilson, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

RELATED: Case against Beloit teen charged in Labor Day weekend homicide moves forward

Online court records show that a motion to withdraw Wilson’s attorney, Joshua Klaff, was granted Wednesday. The State Public Defender’s Office will grant him a new attorney.

A status conference is scheduled for March 23.

Wilson was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in September after he allegedly shot a 19-year-old. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.