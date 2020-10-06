Beloit students to continue with virtual learning until January

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

BELOIT, Wis. — The School District of Beloit will continue with virtual learning during its second term.

District administrators recognized the impact their decision will have on families in a letter posted online.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our students, families and staff during this unprecedented time continues to be my priority with each decision I make,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Dan Keyser.

The second term runs until late January. During this time, school staff will be at the Beloit Public Library on Thursdays, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., to help students and families with technology concerns. No appointment will be necessary and Spanish interpreters will be available.

Other COVID-19 resources and tutorials can be accessed on the district’s Safe to Learn website.

Keyser said three criteria must be met in order for in-person learning to resume in Beloit. The criteria includes transportation, school capacity and the COVID-19 metric in Rock County. The metric includes a 14-day average percentage of positive cases that is decreasing and at less than 5%.

Currently, Rock County Health Department is seeing an increase of new coronavirus cases. On Friday, public health officials said they had more active cases of COVID-19 than any other time since the beginning of the pandemic. Hospitalizations were also up last week, reaching their second highest mark since March.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.