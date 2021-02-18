Beloit Snappers share schedule for farewell season

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Snappers have announced the team’s schedule for its 2021 farewell season.

The team is set to play 120 games, 60 of which will be in Beloit, between May 4 and Sept. 19. Following the end of the season, the team will be rebranded. Team leadership have not yet announced the team’s new brand and mascot, but it is set to debut for the 2022 season.

“Under the new Professional Development License system, Major League Baseball offered our franchise the opportunity to work with their branding, merchandising, and marketing teams to become the first affiliate to partner directly with them to unveil a new team identity in 2022,” team president Jeff Jurgella said. “It is a win-win for our organization. The history of the Snappers will be honored with a full-season send-off and our organization will have the opportunity to tap into the talent and resources of Major League Baseball to bring the name selected by fans through the fan vote to life in even bigger and better ways. We’re excited to announce the full schedule for the Snappers Farewell Season today.”

The team will kick off its season playing the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton, Wisconsin. The Snappers’ home opener series will be against the South Bend Cubs.

The Midwest League that the Snappers are part of will not hold playoffs in 2021, according to a news release.

Check out the team’s full 2021 schedule below:

May 4-9 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

May 11-16 vs South Bend Cubs

May 18-23 at Cedar Rapids Kernels

May 25-30 vs Peoria Chiefs

June 1-6 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits

June 8-13 vs Cedar Rapids Kernels

June 15-20 at Peoria Chiefs

June 22-27 vs Quad Cities River Bandits

June 29-July 4 vs Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

July 6-11 at South Bend Cubs

July 13-18 vs Quad Cities River Bandits

July 20-25 at Cedar Rapids Kernels

July 27-August 1 at Peoria Chiefs

August 3-8 vs Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

August 10-15 at Quad Cities River Bandits

August 17-22 vs Peoria Chiefs

August 24-29 vs Cedar Rapids Kernels

August 31-September 5 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

September 7-12 vs South Bend Cubs

September 14-19 at Lake County Captains

