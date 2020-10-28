Beloit Snappers release aerial video of new ballpark
BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Snappers have released an aerial tour of the rendering for their future ballpark.
Riverbend Stadium is scheduled to open next season. Fans who are curious about the progress on the new stadium can take a look whenever they wish through the construction company’s aerial camera, which streams online.
The Snappers also plan to open their new stadium with a new name. The club announced last month that it has narrowed its list of possible names down to five: Beloit Cheeseballs, Moo, Polka Pike, Sky Carp and Supper Clubbers.
