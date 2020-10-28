Beloit Snappers release aerial video of new ballpark

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Snappers have released an aerial tour of the rendering for their future ballpark.

Join us for a quick aerial tour of the new ballpark! Learn more about the stadium: https://t.co/vX5wXGQO4E

Check out the live construction camera: https://t.co/1A9lbi3A6T

See a seat you like? Place a Season Ticket deposit: https://t.co/KDy0J5YneF pic.twitter.com/6r6cXv8vqv — Beloit Snappers (@BeloitSnappers) October 28, 2020

Riverbend Stadium is scheduled to open next season. Fans who are curious about the progress on the new stadium can take a look whenever they wish through the construction company’s aerial camera, which streams online.

The Snappers also plan to open their new stadium with a new name. The club announced last month that it has narrowed its list of possible names down to five: Beloit Cheeseballs, Moo, Polka Pike, Sky Carp and Supper Clubbers.

