Beloit Snappers offer 24/7 view of stadium construction

Melissa Behling by Melissa Behling

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit Snappers fans who are curious about the progress on the new stadium can now take a look whenever they wish.

The construction company Corporate Contractors Inc. has installed an aerial camera so you can see the ballpark being built.

According to a release, the Snappers website will update an image online every 15 minutes throughout the day.

Wondering how ballpark construction is going? Wonder no longer! You can check out the progress at all hours of the day and night! https://t.co/jeaezvrj5X Read more: https://t.co/1pQKCEd066 pic.twitter.com/yblgOyQCMQ — Beloit Snappers (@BeloitSnappers) August 18, 2020

You can visit the camera by clicking here.

