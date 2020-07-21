Beloit Snappers now offering Season Ticket Memberships, priority seating in new stadium

BELOIT, Wis. — Die-hard Beloit Snappers fans now have the chance to get on the team’s priority list for season tickets.

Fans who want to get the first pick of seats in the new stadium can do so by placing a $100 deposit on Season Ticket Memberships online. The memberships include priority access to seat selection, discounts on apparel and concessions, access to a ticket re-selling platform and invites to exclusive Season Ticket Member events.

According to a news release, Season Ticket Memberships start at $8 per game.

“It’s such an exciting time for the future of baseball in Beloit and we’re thrilled to invite our fans to become a part of this new chapter in Beloit Snappers history,” general manager Jeff Gray said. “With the ground officially broken at the new stadium site and work underway to build our new home, we’re welcoming fans to secure their seat for 2021 and beyond by placing a no-risk, refundable deposit.”

The new stadium has a capacity of more than 3,500 people, party decks, an indoor stadium suite-level club, a playground and a high-definition video board, according to a news release.

Fans can make a deposit for season tickets here.

