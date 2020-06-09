Beloit Snappers’ new baseball stadium closer to construction

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

City of Beloit Facebook page

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Snappers made more progress toward building a new baseball stadium in downtown Beloit on Monday night.

The Beloit City Council approved a lease and development agreement with the Riverbend Stadium Authority allowing for a new stadium to be built on vacant property between the Beloit Transit System Transfer Center and the Rock River, according to a post from the City of Beloit’s Facebook page.

The city will continue to own the land, which will be leased to the Riverbend Stadium Authority in order to construct and maintain a 3,500-seat stadium. The lease will initially run for 20 years and feature two successive options to renew, each being for an additional five years.

The post said construction will include a turf field, grandstand with offices and player facilities, 360-degree concourse, entertainment zones and two parking lots. The city said none of its taxpayer dollars will be used to construct, maintain or operate the stadium.

The city did not provide an official date for the start of construction, only that it will begin soon.

