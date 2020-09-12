Beloit Snappers leave franchise’s new name up to fans

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

City of Beloit Facebook page

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Snappers are seeking a new name for their franchise with the help of their fans.

The baseball team announced on Friday that they have selected five finalists after accepting over 1,000 name submissions in the past month. The finalists for new name are the Beloit Cheeseballs, Moo, Polka Pike, Sky Carp and Supper Clubbers.

The Snappers plan on taking on their new name when they move to their new location Riverbend Stadium in 2021.

Fans are able to vote for their favorite name through Sept. 25 on the team’s website. The fan vote, along with input from national branding experts, community leaders and major and minor league baseball, will help determine the team’s new identity.

