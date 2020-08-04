Beloit Snappers accepting nominations for new team name

City of Beloit Facebook page

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Snappers baseball team is accepting submissions from fans for a new team name as it’s also getting a new riverbend stadium in 2021.

“A new era for baseball in southern Wisconsin is coming in 2021, and we’re dedicated to collecting as much input from our fans as possible to ensure that your experience on gamedays in our new ballpark is the best it’s ever been,” General Manager Jeff Gray said. “To start, we want to make sure that the name on the front of our uniforms represents the fans in the stands that we play for. Starting today, we’re taking submissions from fans with their ideas for a team name that best represents our community.”

Fans can submit ideas for team names at snappersbaseball.com. The team will collect submissinos through Aug. 18.

The community will be able to vote on a list of finalist names.

“We can’t wait to see what creative ideas our fans have,” Gray said. “Whether you want to keep the classic Snappers name, go with a traditional baseball identity, or come up with something wild and wacky, we’re excited to consider all options to ensure our ballclub represents our community.”

