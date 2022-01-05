Beloit Sky Carp open public ice-skating rink at ABC Supply Stadium

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. – The Beloit Sky Carp are giving fans a chance to have some fun on the ice.

The team announced the opening of a new public ice-skating rink Wednesday, located at ABC Supply Stadium.

A grand opening will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be free for this weekend only.

Following this weekend, the rink will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday until the end of February.

On Fridays, the rink will open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturdays, it will be open from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests must choose a preferred date and one-hour time slot when buying a ticket to skate. Tickets are $6 plus a processing fee. Children two and under skate free.

Guests must supply their own skates.

“We are so excited to welcome fans to ABC Supply Stadium for this truly unique experience,” events manager Gracey McDonald said in a statement. ” I can’t wait to watch families and friends skate on the outfield under the lights!”

Rink hours are subject to change depending on weather, temperature, and rink conditions. Light concessions, soda, beer, and other alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase in the Beloit Health System Club for those who aren’t skating.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.