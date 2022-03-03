Beloit Sky Carp now hiring for 2022 season

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Beloit Sky Carp

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Sky Carp — the city’s Minor League Baseball team — are hiring game day staff for the 2022 baseball season, which kicks off next month.

The team is looking for people to work in stadium operations, on the grounds crew, in concessions, as security and ushers, and more.

Tickets for the team’s inaugural season went on sale earlier this week. The 66-game season starts April 12; it’s scheduled to run through Sept. 4, with the possibility of additional playoff games being held in Beloit.

RELATED: Beloit Baseball announces new name: Beloit Sky Carp

Applications and more information about job openings are available on the team’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.