Beloit Sky Carp asking fans to help name new mascot

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — A new stadium, a new name, and now a new mascot. There’s been a lot of change for the Beloit Sky Carp in the past year.

The team began its first season under the new name on Friday and is asking fans for help naming the new mascot. The Sky Carp announced a naming contest on Friday.

Fans can visit the team’s website and fill out the form. Five finalists will be named in the coming weeks, and fans will be able to vote for the winner.

Three things to keep in mind when thinking of a name:

Does the name have a connection to the Sky Carp, Beloit, or the surrounding Stateline area?

Goose-Related puns are super fun and highly encouraged!

Is it fun, silly and easy to remember?

The Sky Carp start their season in Iowa this weekend but return to Beloit on April 12 for a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

