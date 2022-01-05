Beloit schools receive nearly $300K grant from DOJ for security upgrades

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. – The School District of Beloit received nearly $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund security improvements.

Officials announced the grant, worth $289,394, on Wednesday. The award is part of the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services Office School Violence Prevention Program and is designed to give funding for improved security on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs.

The grant comes after a student was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School for an alleged off-campus homicide last year. Police said the student had a gun in his possession at the time of his arrest.

“This competitive grant award will be a game-changer for safety and security,” Executive Director of Pupil Services Melissa Beavers said in a statement. “The School District of Beloit is one of only three school districts in the state of Wisconsin to receive this grant.”

The grant is earmarked for physical security upgrades at Beloit Memorial High School.

