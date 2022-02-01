Beloit school district makes changes to sporting event ticketing in wake of deadly shooting

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — In the wake of a deadly shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School over the weekend, the School District of Beloit on Tuesday announced a number of safety-related changes to all winter and spring sporting events.

Beginning Tuesday, the district said the Beloit Police Department will increase officer presence at events and security will periodically check parking lots.

Spectators will also see changes to the ticketing process. The district said event tickets will no longer be sold at the door.

Instead, each student-athlete — from Beloit and visiting teams — will get three tickets for their event, and ticketholders will need to have their name on a roster to attend. Students who want to attend games will have to sign up on an electronic form by 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

In addition, freshman and JV teams will be required to leave at the end of their games.

“We appreciate the outreach we have received from many local and regional Districts,” the district said in a news release. “Their words of understanding and support have been shared with our staff and students. We want to keep the focus on our student-athletes and their sporting events and competitions with local and regional teams. These protocols will allow us to do so.”

The shooting outside the high school Saturday night left a 19-year-old former student dead. Beloit Memorial was hosting Madison La Follette for boys basketball.

The Janesville School District has also announced plans to increase police presence at sporting events for the rest of the school year following the shooting.

