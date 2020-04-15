Beloit police turn death investigation over to Illinois sheriff’s department

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police Department shared a Facebook post Wednesday saying they have turned over a recent death investigation to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois.

According to the post, police determined the death did not happen in Beloit.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

