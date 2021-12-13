Beloit Police searching for pair of alleged attempted purse snatchers

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. – Beloit Police are searching for two people who allegedly tried to steal a person’s purse Monday.

Police said the incident happened at an east-side store.

Two suspects, who police said appear to be in their late teens or early 20’s, allegedly tried to steal a purse from a person’s cart.

Police said the victim held onto the purse but was knocked to the ground, suffering minor injuries.

The suspects allegedly ran from the store and left in a silver or gray Infinity with a “year” sticker in the front window.

The vehicle was reportedly seen traveling east towards I-90.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.