Beloit Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

CREDIT: CITY OF BELOIT POLICE DEPARTMENT

BELOIT, Wis. — Police are asking for help in locating 13-year-old Talayah A. Simpson, who was last seen on Saturday around noon.

Simpson is female, 5’4″ and 100 lbs. When she was last seen, she had long braids and was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

She was last seen leaving 359 W. Grand at around 12:22 p.m., holding a paper bag.

Police are asking anyone who sees Simpson to contact 911, or with information on her to call the police department.

