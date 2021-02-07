Beloit Police find missing 13-year-old boy

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

BELOIT, Wis.– The Beloit Police Department has found a missing 13-year-old boy, according to a Facebook post.

The post says Andrew Crosby was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 2200 block of Staborn Drive. He was wearing a thin, black New Balance hooded sweatshirt, dark blue, acid washed jeans and a dark gray beanie cap.

Around 5:30 p.m., police said Crosby was found and will be reunited with his family.

