Beloit police respond to 2 shots fired calls overnight

Beloit police responded to two separate scenes for shots fired calls Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Rock County Dispatch said the first happened at 11:22 p.m. on the 700 block of Central Avenue, just a few blocks away from Hillard Park and Strong Memorial Stadium.

The second happened 40 minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue, just blocks away from Merrill Elementary.

There are no reported injuries at this time. This is a developing situation, News 3 Now will update this article and provide live updates on News 3 Now This Morning.

