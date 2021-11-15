Beloit police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, department says

by Logan Reigstad

Beloit Police Officer Dan Daly in 2020. Courtesy: Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit police officer died Monday from complications from COVID-19, the department said.

Officer Daniel Daly, 48, joined the department on March 3, 1997, according to a news release. He served as a member of the department’s field training officer cadre.

“Our entire Beloit Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Dan Daly,” Chief Andre Sayles said in the release. “Our love and condolences go out to Dan’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Dan’s family. Dan will be missed by everyone here.”

Officers will escort Daly from the hospital to a funeral home later Monday, though specific details of the procession were not immediately available. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The department did not specify whether Daly was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Daly leaves behind a wife and two children.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.