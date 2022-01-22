Beloit police look for 2 people connected to armed robbery

by Stephen Cohn

CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are looking for two people they say are connected to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the two people robbed a store in the 1500 block of Henry Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

An incident report said they fired a weapon while robbing the store and then ran off.

Officers said no one was hurt.

Police attached a short video of the two suspects on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beloit police.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.