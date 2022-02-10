Beloit police investigating shooting; man hospitalized with gunshot wound

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police say they’re investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the shooting happened in the 500 block of 8th Street around 2:30 a.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The victim was later located at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to share tips online.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.