Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting, crash, two hospitalized

BELOIT, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an alleged shooting in Beloit Saturday morning.

Police said the incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Officers were responding to an alleged shooting in the 2600 block of Colley Road when they received a report of a crash near Cranston Road and Austin Place. The vehicle was reportedly on fire.

One person in the vehicle had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. A second person in the vehicle was injured in the crash. Both were taken to a local hospital.

According to police, an investigation shows that the victims were targeted. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Rock County Dispatch Center at (608-757-2244) or Crime Stoppers (608-362-7463).

