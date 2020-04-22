Beloit Police investigating multiple thefts

Photo courtesy of town of Beloit Police Department Photo from theft of the skid steer

BELOIT, Wis. — The town of Beloit Police Department is investigating multiple recent thefts.

According to a Facebook post, the first incident is a theft of a skid steer from the 600 block of Kelsey Road between 12 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m. Saturday.

The second is a theft of a 6×12 foot trailer from the 1500 block of East Huebber Parkway between 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The last is a theft of an Amazon package. The post said the package was taken from the front porch of a residence in the 5100 block of Antler Drive around 10 a.m. Monday. The owner said they saw the package on the front porch after delivery confirmation. The homeowner went to get the package, but it was gone.

Those with information are asked to contact Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244.

