Beloit police investigating alleged homicide after woman found dead

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating an alleged homicide on Howes Drive near Clary Street.

Police were called to the scene at around 7:20 a.m. Saturday. An adult female was found dead, police have not identified her at this time.

Speaking to reporters, Chief of Police Andre Sayles said the victim suffered stab wounds.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is the second alleged homicide in Beloit this week. A woman was allegedly shot and killed Wednesday on Madison Road. A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to that shooting.

“As a chief, I’m overly frustrated. I know our department is frustrated,” Sayles said. “I know the residents in the City of Beloit are frustrated.”

Local groups, including the Beloit Brown Community Liason, are working with police to curb gun violence in the city.

The Beloit Police Department investigated four homicides last year, twice as many as they did in 2020.

This is a breaking news situation, this story will be updated when more information is available

