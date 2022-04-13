Beloit police investigating alleged armed robbery at restaurant

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are searching for suspects after a restaurant was allegedly robbed Tuesday night.

Police were called to the restaurant in the 900 block of Wisconsin Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. Two men wearing masks allegedly demanded money from the register and ran out the back door. One man allegedly had a gun.

Police said the men drove away in a dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

