Beloit police investigating after vehicle occupied by woman, child struck by gunfire
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after a vehicle occupied by a woman and small child was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Beloit Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Park Avenue and Bushnell Street.
The suspect was described as a Black man wearing an orange and black coat with a mask on his face. He was believed to be driving in a white Chevrolet Malibu which was last seen traveling westbound on Bushnell Street.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.