Beloit police investigating after vehicle occupied by woman, child struck by gunfire

by Logan Rude

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after a vehicle occupied by a woman and small child was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Beloit Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Park Avenue and Bushnell Street.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing an orange and black coat with a mask on his face. He was believed to be driving in a white Chevrolet Malibu which was last seen traveling westbound on Bushnell Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.